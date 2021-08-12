75 Former Buckeyes on NFL Training Camp Rosters

COLUMBUS — A total of 75 former Ohio State players are on NFL training camp rosters.

Watch List: 73 Buckeyes on NFL Training Camp Rosters

Fans can find a Buckeye on 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams; 17 rookies represented

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2021 NFL exhibition season resumes in earnest Thursday evening with the official start of Week 1, and it continues throughout a weekend that will ultimately have all 16 teams in action. And when NFL teams are playing, that means Ohio State Buckeyes are playing. Lots of them!

Tonight’s action – Washington at New England and Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – will feature teams with a combined total of eight Buckeyes on them, a number that is merely a fraction, though, of an impressive training camp total of 75 former Buckeyes currently on NFL rosters.

The Cincinnati Bengals lead all teams with seven former Buckeyes on its roster. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are next with five Buckeyes apiece on their rosters. Five teams – Baltimore, Detroit, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh – have four former Buckeyes. A total of 19 NFL teams have at least two Buckeyes on a roster.

Offensive linemen lead the way as 13 of them are on NFL rosters with defensive linemen (12), defensive backs (11) and wide receivers (10) all boasting double digit totals. Multiple Buckeyes are found within all nine position groups while five more Buckeyes are on special teams. There are 17 rookies in the league.

Buckeyes in the NFL

By Position

Offensive Linemen (13) – Branden Bowen, Wyatt Davis, Taylor Decker, Pat Elflein, Jonah Jackson, Jamarco Jones, Michael Jordan, Corey Linsley, Josh Myers, Andrew Norwell, Billy Price, Malcolm Pridgeon, Isaiah Prince

Defensive Linemen (12) – Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Jashon Cornell, DaVon Hamilton, Jonathan Hankins, Cam Heyward, Jalyn Holmes, Sam Hubbard, Dre’Mont Jones, Tyquan Lewis, Tommy Togiai, Chase Young

Defensive Backs (12) – Eli Apple, Damon Arnette, Vonn Bell, Jordan Fuller, Malik Hooker, Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Jeff Okudah, Bradley Roby, Shaun Wade, Denzel Ward, Kendall Sheffield

Wide Receiver (10) – Noah Brown, Parris Campbell, Johnny Dixon, K.J. Hill, Austin Mack, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, C.J. Saunders, Michael Thomas, Binjimen Victor

Linebackers (10) – Jerome Baker, Baron Browning, Tuf Borland, Jonathan Cooper, Malik Harrison, Justin Hilliard, Darron Lee, John Simon, Pete Werner, Raekwon McMillan.

Running Back (6) – J.K. Dobbins, Ezekiel Elliott, Carlos Hyde, Trey Sermon, Rod Smith, Mike Weber

Tight Ends (5) – Marcus Baugh, Rashod Berry, Luke Farrell, Jake Hausmann, Nick Vannett,

Special Teams (5) – Drue Chrisman, Blake Haubeil, Cam Johnston, Liam McCullough, Jake McQuaide

Quarterbacks (2) – Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields

Buckeyes in the NFL

By Team

Arizona Cardinals

OT – Branden Bowen

Atlanta Falcons

CB — Kendall Sheffield

Baltimore Ravens

RB – J.K. Dobbins

WR – Binjimen Victor

LB – Malik Harrison

CB – Shaun Wade

Carolina Panthers

G – Pat Elflein

WR – C.J. Saunders

FB – Rod Smith

Chicago Bears

QB – Justin Fields

Cincinnati Bengals

CB – Eli Apple

S – Vonn Bell

P – Drue Chrisman

DE – Sam Hubbard

G – Michael Jordan

C – Billy Price

OT – Isaiah Prince

Cleveland Browns

DT – Tommy Togiai

CB – Denzel Ward

Dallas Cowboys

WR – Noah Brown

WR – Johnnie Dixon

RB – Ezekiel Elliott

S – Malik Hooker

LS – Jake McQuaide

Denver Broncos

LB – Baron Browning

OLB – Jonathon Cooper

DE – Dre’Mont Jones

Detroit Lions

DE – Jashon Cornell

T – Taylor Decker

G – Jonah Jackson

CB – Jeff Okudah

Green Bay Packers

C/G – Josh Myers

Houston Texans

P – Cameron Johnston

DB – Bradley Roby

Indianapolis Colts

WR – Parris Campbell

DT – Tyquan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars

TE – Luke Farrell

DT – DaVon Hamilton

RB – Carlos Hyde

OL – Andrew Norwell

Las Vegas Raiders

CB – Damon Arnette

DT – Johnathan Hankins

LB – Darron Lee

LS – Liam McCullough

Los Angeles Chargers

DE – Joey Bosa

WR – K.J. Hill Jr.

C – Corey Linsley

Los Angeles Rams

S – Jordan Fuller

Miami Dolphins

LB – Jerome Baker

Minnesota Vikings

LB – Tuf Borland

G – Wyatt Davis

DE – Jalyn Holmes

New England Patriots

TE – Rashod Berry

LB — Raekwon McMillan

New Orleans Saints

S – Malcolm Jenkins

CB – Marshon Lattimore

WR – Michael Thomas

TE – Nick Vannett

LB – Pete Werner

New York Giants

TE – Jake Hausmann

WR – Austin Mack

RB – Mike Weber

Pittsburgh Steelers

TE – Marcus Baugh

QB – Dwayne Haskins

DT – Cameron Heyward

G – Malcolm Pridgeon

San Francisco 49ers

DE – Nick Bosa

LB – Justin Hilliard

RB – Trey Sermon

Seattle Seahawks

OT – Jamarco Jones

Tennessee Titans

K – Blake Haubeil

OLB – John Simon

Washington Football Team

WR – Terry McLaurin

WR – Curtis Samuel

DE – Chase Young

[Photo courtesy of the Chicago Tribune]