75 Former Buckeyes on NFL Training Camp Rosters

COLUMBUS — A total of 75 former Ohio State players are on NFL training camp rosters.
Below is the full release from Ohio State.
Watch List: 73 Buckeyes on NFL Training Camp Rosters
Fans can find a Buckeye on 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams; 17 rookies represented
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2021 NFL exhibition season resumes in earnest Thursday evening with the official start of Week 1, and it continues throughout a weekend that will ultimately have all 16 teams in action. And when NFL teams are playing, that means Ohio State Buckeyes are playing. Lots of them!
Tonight’s action – Washington at New England and Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – will feature teams with a combined total of eight Buckeyes on them, a number that is merely a fraction, though, of an impressive training camp total of 75 former Buckeyes currently on NFL rosters.
The Cincinnati Bengals lead all teams with seven former Buckeyes on its roster. The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are next with five Buckeyes apiece on their rosters. Five teams – Baltimore, Detroit, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh – have four former Buckeyes. A total of 19 NFL teams have at least two Buckeyes on a roster.
Offensive linemen lead the way as 13 of them are on NFL rosters with defensive linemen (12), defensive backs (11) and wide receivers (10) all boasting double digit totals. Multiple Buckeyes are found within all nine position groups while five more Buckeyes are on special teams. There are 17 rookies in the league.
Buckeyes in the NFL
By Position
Offensive Linemen (13) – Branden Bowen, Wyatt Davis, Taylor Decker, Pat Elflein, Jonah Jackson, Jamarco Jones, Michael Jordan, Corey Linsley, Josh Myers, Andrew Norwell, Billy Price, Malcolm Pridgeon, Isaiah Prince
Defensive Linemen (12) – Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Jashon Cornell, DaVon Hamilton, Jonathan Hankins, Cam Heyward, Jalyn Holmes, Sam Hubbard, Dre’Mont Jones, Tyquan Lewis, Tommy Togiai, Chase Young
Defensive Backs (12) – Eli Apple, Damon Arnette, Vonn Bell, Jordan Fuller, Malik Hooker, Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Jeff Okudah, Bradley Roby, Shaun Wade, Denzel Ward, Kendall Sheffield
Wide Receiver (10) – Noah Brown, Parris Campbell, Johnny Dixon, K.J. Hill, Austin Mack, Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, C.J. Saunders, Michael Thomas, Binjimen Victor
Linebackers (10) – Jerome Baker, Baron Browning, Tuf Borland, Jonathan Cooper, Malik Harrison, Justin Hilliard, Darron Lee, John Simon, Pete Werner, Raekwon McMillan.
Running Back (6) – J.K. Dobbins, Ezekiel Elliott, Carlos Hyde, Trey Sermon, Rod Smith, Mike Weber
Tight Ends (5) – Marcus Baugh, Rashod Berry, Luke Farrell, Jake Hausmann, Nick Vannett,
Special Teams (5) – Drue Chrisman, Blake Haubeil, Cam Johnston, Liam McCullough, Jake McQuaide
Quarterbacks (2) – Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields
Buckeyes in the NFL
By Team
Arizona Cardinals
OT – Branden Bowen
Atlanta Falcons
CB — Kendall Sheffield
Baltimore Ravens
RB – J.K. Dobbins
WR – Binjimen Victor
LB – Malik Harrison
CB – Shaun Wade
Carolina Panthers
G – Pat Elflein
WR – C.J. Saunders
FB – Rod Smith
Chicago Bears
QB – Justin Fields
Cincinnati Bengals
CB – Eli Apple
S – Vonn Bell
P – Drue Chrisman
DE – Sam Hubbard
G – Michael Jordan
C – Billy Price
OT – Isaiah Prince
Cleveland Browns
DT – Tommy Togiai
CB – Denzel Ward
Dallas Cowboys
WR – Noah Brown
WR – Johnnie Dixon
RB – Ezekiel Elliott
S – Malik Hooker
LS – Jake McQuaide
Denver Broncos
LB – Baron Browning
OLB – Jonathon Cooper
DE – Dre’Mont Jones
Detroit Lions
DE – Jashon Cornell
T – Taylor Decker
G – Jonah Jackson
CB – Jeff Okudah
Green Bay Packers
C/G – Josh Myers
Houston Texans
P – Cameron Johnston
DB – Bradley Roby
Indianapolis Colts
WR – Parris Campbell
DT – Tyquan Lewis
Jacksonville Jaguars
TE – Luke Farrell
DT – DaVon Hamilton
RB – Carlos Hyde
OL – Andrew Norwell
Las Vegas Raiders
CB – Damon Arnette
DT – Johnathan Hankins
LB – Darron Lee
LS – Liam McCullough
Los Angeles Chargers
DE – Joey Bosa
WR – K.J. Hill Jr.
C – Corey Linsley
Los Angeles Rams
S – Jordan Fuller
Miami Dolphins
LB – Jerome Baker
Minnesota Vikings
LB – Tuf Borland
G – Wyatt Davis
DE – Jalyn Holmes
New England Patriots
TE – Rashod Berry
LB — Raekwon McMillan
New Orleans Saints
S – Malcolm Jenkins
CB – Marshon Lattimore
WR – Michael Thomas
TE – Nick Vannett
LB – Pete Werner
New York Giants
TE – Jake Hausmann
WR – Austin Mack
RB – Mike Weber
Pittsburgh Steelers
TE – Marcus Baugh
QB – Dwayne Haskins
DT – Cameron Heyward
G – Malcolm Pridgeon
San Francisco 49ers
DE – Nick Bosa
LB – Justin Hilliard
RB – Trey Sermon
Seattle Seahawks
OT – Jamarco Jones
Tennessee Titans
K – Blake Haubeil
OLB – John Simon
Washington Football Team
WR – Terry McLaurin
WR – Curtis Samuel
DE – Chase Young
[Photo courtesy of the Chicago Tribune]