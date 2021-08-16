C.J. Stroud Separating Himself in Quarterback Competition

COLUMBUS — Although head coach Ryan Day is not quite ready to name a starting quarterback just yet, redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud is looking more and more like “the guy.”

Day met with the media on Monday following practice No. 11 and announced that Stroud is beginning to separate himself in the Ohio State quarterback competition.

“We’re not going to name a starter today,” Day said “but I do think that there has been a little bit of separation. I think C.J. [Stroud] has separated a little bit here over the last couple of weeks.”

There was not one single moment where Stroud took the lead, but instead it was how he has performed in the spring and now 11 practices into fall camp.

“Over time we’ve had 26 practices now when you include the spring and it’s just the body of work over time,” Day said.