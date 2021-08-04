Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 1

COLUMBUS — Ohio State opened up its fall camp with the first practice on Wednesday morning. The media was allowed to attend the first six periods of practice to see position group drills and a mini-scrimmage.

Most of the players that head coach Ryan Day expected to be ready to go by fall camp were out on the practice field. The only player still limited and practicing to the side was wide receiver Kamryn Babb. Cornerbacks Cameron Brown, Sevyn Banks, and Lejond Cavazos, and safety Kourt Williams were going through drills full-go.

Steele Chambers and USC transfer Palaie Gaoteote practiced with the linebackers. At linebacker, Cody Simon, Ronnie Hickman, and Teradja Mitchell were with the first team.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Banks, Brown, and safeties Marcus Williamson and Josh Proctor were with the 1s.

As expected, Gee Scott Jr. was practicing at tight end and Demario McCall was playing cornerback. In the sixth period, McCall recorded a pass break up.

At running back, Miyan Williams was ahead of Master Teague III throughout the running back position drills.

The quarterbacks split reps between C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III, and Kyle McCord. The three quarterbacks rotated throughout drills, each getting a chance to throw with the first team and second team. At times, two quarterbacks were throwing at the same time, rotating groups.

Stroud, however, led the position group in the stretching and individual drill periods.

