Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 13

COLUMBUS — The Buckeyes are now about halfway through fall camp and it was a cool and cloudy morning when Ohio State held practice No. 13 of fall camp on Wednesday.

The media was invited to watch all of the practice. Here are my takeaways along with some video.

The Buckeyes had a lighter practice and were not wearing pads.

At quarterback, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord had the heavy load of reps. Frontrunner C.J. Stroud was limited.

Although he went through the drills with the first team, Stroud did not have a ton of throwing reps in the 7-0n-7 and 11-0n-11 scrimmages. Head coach Ryan Day spoke after practice and stated that Stroud was scheduled to be limited throwing the ball at this practice due to load maintenance. Quinn Ewers was occasionally in the mix.

On the offensive line, Thayer Munford was still not practicing. Day assured that he will be back out on the practice field soon but on Wednesday he was not participating. Munford did stay with the offensive line unit throughout practice to encourage and help coach his teammates.

There were also quite a few other players practicing off to the side on another field. Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, cornerback Marcus Williamson, linebackers Mitchell Melton, Cody Simon, Dallas Gant and Reid Carrico, and defensive lineman Jerron Cage and Jacolbe Cowan were limited.

Other Notable Sights and Sounds

+ Freshmen cornerbacks J.K. Johnson and Denzel Burke’s names were announced over the speaker multiple times throughout the day. The duo made a handful of impressive plays in the scrimmages.

+ Freshman wide receiver Jayden Ballard was impressive once again. He had a few one-handed catches and looked strong throughout every period.

Video

Ohio State quarterbacks throwing deep balls. pic.twitter.com/zmi1f3ZgVf — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 18, 2021

Quarterbacks working with the running backs. pic.twitter.com/5atuSnNrNd — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 18, 2021

Kevin Wilson working with the tight ends. pic.twitter.com/WaNKyEnhkm — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 18, 2021

Offensive line work pic.twitter.com/ysmJzS5M6b — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 18, 2021