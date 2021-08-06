Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 3

COLUMBUS — The media was invited to attend the first four periods of Ohio State’s third fall camp practice of the season on Friday morning. Here are my observations along with video clips.

Ohio State opened practice with the field goal unit in period one, focusing on special teams. Freshman Jordan Seibert and transfer Noah Ruggles took turns kicking field goals.

Defensive lineman Tyler Friday, who head coach Ryan Day announced will likely be out for the season, was at practice in street clothes with his unit. He was not seen at practice on Wednesday.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud led the quarterbacks in stretching and individual drills. He was followed by Jack Miller III and behind him was Kyle McCord. Throughout the drills, however, the quarterbacks continued to split reps and the competition continues.

At running back, Miyan Williams repped with the first team and Master Teague ran reps with Miller and the second team.

Making a push for his job as a starting cornerback, Cameron Brown had back to back pass break-ups.

Safety Ronnie Hickman appeared to suffer an injury during drills. He remained on the sideline with a trainer when the media left practice.

