Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 6

COLUMBUS — It was another beautiful morning in Columbus when Ohio State kicked off fall camp practice No. 6. The media was invited to attend the first four periods for notes, observations, and video.

As usual, the Buckeyes opened up practice with stretching and then period one was special teams work. The players worked on field goals, moving further down the field after each kick. Another group also worked on kickoff returns. TreVeyon Henderson was the first-team kickoff returner. Miyan Williams, Steele Chambers, Marcus Crowley, and Demario McCall all participated as a kickoff returner.

Buckeyes working on kickoff returns. pic.twitter.com/Cf2BpBQjA6 — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 10, 2021

It was the first practice with full pads. Ohio State took advantage of that by working on tackling drills early in practice.

Buckeyes working on tackling. pic.twitter.com/mc7EAFiilC — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 10, 2021

We were able to see the offensive line mixing and matching players. Thayer Munford was getting reps at left guard while Dawand Jones was with the first-team at right tackle. Nicholas Petit-Frere was at left tackle, Harry Miller was at center, and Paris Johnson Jr. was at right guard.

Head coach Ryan Day said on Monday that they were moving lineman around to find the best starting five, so there is a chance this could continue to change throughout the week.

The second-team offensive line had Enokk Vimahi at left tackle, Matt Jones at left guard, Luke Wypler at Center, Donovan Jackson at right guard, and Josh Fryar at right tackle.

Notably, the quarterback order throughout drills changed. C.J. Stroud led the quarterbacks through drills, Kyle McCord was behind him, and McCord was followed by Jack Miller III. Although Day reiterated that at this point the quarterbacks are splitting reps equally, McCord moved ahead of Miller in the order of quarterbacks for drills.

The quarterbacks and receivers worked on deep balls and the media also saw some one-on-one action featuring the quarterbacks, receivers, and defensive backs.

QBs throwing some deep balls. pic.twitter.com/T0baNAkyOD — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 10, 2021

More one-on-one. Quarterbacks split reps. pic.twitter.com/5xrkv5wlPG — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 10, 2021

C.J. Stroud to Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/SY84oCFnpl — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 10, 2021