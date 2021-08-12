Ohio State Fall Camp Practice Report: Practice No. 8

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is eight practices through fall camp. The media was invited to watch the first four periods of practice No. 8 on Thursday. The four periods consisted of stretching and individual drills with position groups.

After first putting on full pads on Tuesday, the Buckeyes were in just helmets for this practice.

A handful of players were either not out on the practice field or were not with their units. Garrett Wilson, Mitchell Melton, Lejond Cavazos, and Kamryn Babb were not participating in individual drills and were working off to the side on another field. Thayer Munford, Tyreke Smith, and Jerron Cage were not out on the practice field at all.

“Hydrate like [Chris] Olave” was announced over the speakers during practice.

Freshman receiver Jayden Ballard made a few impressive catches when the receivers worked on out routes along the sideline. Emeka Egbuka also had an impressive one-handed catch.

The safeties were working on interceptions. Josh Proctor and Ronnie Hickman both had nice grabs.

The quarterbacks practiced far down the field, but C.J. Stroud led the group, Jack Miller III followed, and Kyle McCord was behind Miller.

Video

Offensive line drills pic.twitter.com/F8VTPaPyr3 — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 12, 2021

Running backs working with Tony Alford. pic.twitter.com/r9ORksEDkA — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) August 12, 2021