Ohio State Names Six 2021 Football Captains

COLUMBUS — Ohio State announced six football captains for the 2021 season: wide receivers Chris Olave and Kamryn Babb, defensive linemen Zach Harrison and Haskell Garrett, linebacker Teradja Mitchell, and offensive lineman Thayer Munford.

2021 Ohio State Football Captains Named

Munford, Olave, Babb, Mitchell, Harrison and Garrett will lead team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced publicly to the team Thursday the six individuals who would serve as captains for the 2021 season, led by leading vote-getter Thayer Munford. All family members were informed by Friday late afternoon of their respective son’s honor of being named a captain by his peers.

Ohio State, in its 132nd year of varsity football, has now had an even 300 individuals named a team captain; some multiple times and two – QB J.T. Barrett in 2015-16-17; and LB Tuf Borland in 2018-19-20 – named a captain three times.

The 2021 captains are:

WR Kamryn Babb , a fourth-year performer from St. Louis and Christian Brothers College who has played in only seven games so far because of injury, but has developed into a respected leader on and off the field for the Buckeyes;

, a fourth-year performer from St. Louis and Christian Brothers College who has played in only seven games so far because of injury, but has developed into a respected leader on and off the field for the Buckeyes; DT Haskell Garrett , a returning All-American from Las Vegas and Bishop Gorman H.S. who is playing his fifth season along the defensive line, and who has played in 41 games and started seven times;

, a returning All-American from Las Vegas and Bishop Gorman H.S. who is playing his fifth season along the defensive line, and who has played in 41 games and started seven times; DE Zach Harrison , a rising star as a true junior from nearby Lewis Center, Ohio and Olentangy Orange H.S. who has played in 21 games and started three times in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes;

, a rising star as a true junior from nearby Lewis Center, Ohio and Olentangy Orange H.S. who has played in 21 games and started three times in his first two seasons with the Buckeyes; LB Teradja Mitchell , a fourth-year performer from Virginia Beach, Va., and Bishop Sullivan H.S. who has played in 28 games and is one of the most experienced linebackers on the team;

, a fourth-year performer from Virginia Beach, Va., and Bishop Sullivan H.S. who has played in 28 games and is one of the most experienced linebackers on the team; OT Thayer Munford , a super-senior from Cincinnati by way of Massillon Washington H.S. who is playing his fifth season and has team-highs of 33 starts and 45 games played; and

, a super-senior from Cincinnati by way of Massillon Washington H.S. who is playing his fifth season and has team-highs of 33 starts and 45 games played; and WR Chris Olave, a true senior from San Ysidro, Calif., and Mission Hills H.S. who has started 12 times and played in 35 career games and is on pace to break numerous Ohio State receiving records.

All six of the players are a team captain for the first time, snapping a streak of seven consecutive seasons where player or players were repeat captains. The six also represent a six-year low for total team captains, dating to the six captains on the superb 2015 team. There have been at least seven captains each year since.