QB Commit Quinn Ewers Leaving High School Early, Enrolling at Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State 2022 quarterback commit Quinn Ewers is reportedly leaving high school early to enroll at Ohio State this fall.

The five-star quarterback is reclassifying to the 2021 recruiting class and will participate in fall camp with the Buckeyes. He will be eligible to play for Ohio State this fall.

Ewers was originally planning on enrolling at Ohio State in January but he felt it was in his best interest to begin earning compensation from the use of his name, image and likeness.

With his early arrival, Ohio State now has four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster: C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III, Kyle McCord, and Ewers. None, however, have played in a college football game.

