QB Commit Quinn Ewers Leaving High School Early, Enrolling at Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State 2022 quarterback commit Quinn Ewers is reportedly leaving high school early to enroll at Ohio State this fall.
The five-star quarterback is reclassifying to the 2021 recruiting class and will participate in fall camp with the Buckeyes. He will be eligible to play for Ohio State this fall.
Ewers was originally planning on enrolling at Ohio State in January but he felt it was in his best interest to begin earning compensation from the use of his name, image and likeness.
With his early arrival, Ohio State now has four scholarship quarterbacks on its roster: C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III, Kyle McCord, and Ewers. None, however, have played in a college football game.
[Photo courtesy of SI]
2 of the 4 will transfer… Maybe even 3 before it’s all said and done.
He should’ve waited.
NIL is going to create a LOT of issues for college sports…ugh.
How can he be admitted to Ohio State while missing an entire year of high school?
he just has 1 online course to finish his week or maybe already done. all stud hs players, esp qb’s finish up early for graduating early. this is just moved up about 6 months is all. new normal
From what I’ve read he’s only got one class left to graduate, and I think I read that he could take the class in 4 weeks and be done. Which is probably how he will be able to join the team this year.
I’m sure he can start working on his endorsement deals sooner, but he’s so far behind the others in terms of learning the playbook and the players, that this seems like a waste of a redshirt year.
I see it as a long shot, but if I’m him… I see the winner of this QB competition starting for 2 or 3 years. Which means he would have to sit at least a year anyway, so why not take a shot and see if you can win the job and start right away (he’s already 19 years old)? If he loses the competition, then he’s got more experience than if he played his senior year… And most likely will transfer somewhere else if it looks like he can’t beat out the starter and they look to be closer to 3 years than 2 years (starting). Sucks for OSU, since most likely he will transfer, but good for the player to get experience with Day and company… not to mention the money he can make.