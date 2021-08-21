Ryan Day Announces C.J. Stroud as Ohio State’s Starting Quarterback

COLUMBUS — When the Buckeyes take the field against Minnesota on Sept. 2, C.J. Stroud will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback.

Head coach Ryan Day announced on Saturday that Stroud has won the starting quarterback job.

Stroud has been the frontrunner to win the job since the spring and just last week Day said that Stroud has started to separate himself from the competition. Stroud beat out true freshman Kyle McCord and fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller III.

“Through his body of work through the spring and preseason, he separated himself,” Day said. “It’s not an accomplishment, it’s an opportunity.”

Day reiterated that the focus for all quarterbacks is still development.