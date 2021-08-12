Teradja Mitchell, Fellow Buckeye Linebackers Ready For Their Time to Shine

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has had a consistent group of accomplished linebackers the past few seasons. With Tuf Borland, Pete Werner, Justin Hilliard, and Baron Browning, Ohio State had a combined 19 years of college experience on the field.

After being one of the most improved units for the Buckeyes after a year under linebacker coach Al Washington, the previous group of Buckeye linebackers provided stability and leadership for the defense. Now, there is a whole group of new linebackers ready to uphold the Ohio State linebacker standard as starters.

Although they have been in the program for a few years, a lot of newness in the position group comes a lot of uncertainty.

Senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell has been waiting for his time to come, waiting to be the “next man up.” But he knows that fans and others outside of the program doubt that the Buckeyes can replace the talent that has since moved on.

“People are going to say aww they’re inexperienced,” Mitchell said. “We’re ready.”

Inside the walls of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, there is a lot of confidence around the linebacker unit despite the fact that they are replacing every starting linebacker.

“We’re very confident and with confidence comes work, that’s the work we put in this summer,” Mitchell said. “We grinded — stayed back extra, came in early. We’re ready.”

Mitchell as well as the other seniors, Dallas Gant and K’Vaughan Pope, have all waited patiently and worked hard to make the most of the opportunity that is ahead of them.

Instead of crumbling under the pressure of replacing the accomplished unit before them, the opportunity to finally earn a starting linebacker job has pushed everyone in the unit.

“What we lost, everybody understands what’s at stake and we understand we have a lot to prove,” Mitchell said. “Guys from top to bottom I feel like have been putting in a lot of work.”

Sophomore linebackers Cody Simon and Tommy Eichenberg are also ready to fight for their spot as starters, knowing that the competition is wide open.

But for whoever is on the field, the plan is to follow in the shoes of the linebackers ahead of them and make sure that there is no drop-off.

“Those guys set out a blueprint and we just keeping it the same,” Mitchell said. “Tuf [Borland], Justin Hilliard, Baron [Browning] and Pete [Werner], those guys set out a blueprint. We’re just following it. We understand that we’re linebackers, we gotta bring it. Gotta bring it.”

Just eight practices into fall camp, Mitchell feels like he’s stepped up to the plate and embraced his new role as a leader on the defense, now repping with the 1s.

“I’ve been working for this moment for a long time,” Mitchell said. “I’ve just been patient, on God’s timing. Just put my head down and been working. But it felt good going out there with the first team.”