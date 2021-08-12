Two-Minute Drill: Al Washington Talks Linebackers

COLUMBUS — Ohio State linebacker coach Al Washington met with the media for linebacker media day on Thursday after fall camp practice No. 8.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Al Washington

+ On Cody Simon, Washington said he is a mature kid who is focused. He processes fast and is gifted physically. He took last year and learned from the players ahead of him and took advantage of that time. He is a good leader and the players respond to him.

+ Teradja Mitchell has stepped into a leadership role. KVaughan Pope is bought in and has matured. Tommy Eichenberg is a tough kid who is accountable. He is a person who has consistently shown up. Dallas Gant has a great presence.

+He likes to rotate players around positions in camp so that they can learn the entire defense because at times they may have to move around but as they get closer to game time they will have a Mike and a Will.

+ On starting at the level they need to come Minnesota, Washington said he is very comfortable with the group. They have put themselves in the right positions and he is confident in each player.

+ On being the most unsettled unit, Washington said that when you lose great guys, the benefit is that the guys who are next get a blueprint of how it is done properly. “We just gotta go play.”

+ Pope may lack in size but makes up for it in explosiveness and quickness. “I’m confident in his ability. He can play.”

+ On the bullet package, Washington said that is normal sub-package stuff based on what offenses are doing. He doesn’t think that’s ramped up the competition in the linebacker unit.

+Palaie Gaoteote is a hard working kid and they have embraced him. He loves the fact that he is around. “He gives off great energy and he is definitely a great fit.”

+ The singular focus is to watch tape and improve every day.

+ He has a high level of trust in Dallas Gant.

+ On having seniors in the room that stick around, Washington said it’s no credit of his. But the linebacker position at Ohio State is is highly sought after. When players decide to commit, they hang on to that vision. He thinks it says a lot about their character, accepting delayed gratification shows maturity.

+ He has challenged the players to be more vocal.

+ On the seniors waiting their time, “They’ve put the work in, the time is now.” He feels that every day. Every drill, meeting, practice matters. “That’s what we need. We need competition.”

+ On describing the group, Washington said they are hungry. “They have something to prove.”

+ “I’ve been recruiting Steele Chambers for a long time.” He’s learning and doing his thing.