Two-Minute Drill: Corey Dennis Speaks on Quarterback Competition

COLUMBUS — Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis spoke to the media the day before the first day of fall camp. He discussed the quarterback competition and the importance of leadership.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

+ On coaching four great quarterbacks, “it’s a great opportunity for me.”

+ The players are all different but they are all grinders. That is the mindset in the room.

+ On structuring the first couple weeks of practices, Dennis said every single rep is scripted. The quarterback competitions are not new at Ohio State.

+ On what will set a quarterback apart, “a guy who is going to come out and ultimately control the room.” All of the coaches on offense will have a say in the decision.

+ When a guy gets an opportunity, he needs to take full advantage of it.

+ On managing egos and the emotional part of the competition, Dennis said the quarterback position is different and unique because only one plays but he wants his players to take advantage of each opportunity they get and run with it.

+ He wants each player to be the best version of themselves.

+ On evaluating the quarterbacks, Dennis said it’s about being consistent and developing, not on one single day.

+ All of the guys want to compete and this is the place they want to be.

+ Kyle McCord has done a great job of doing everything he is asked.

+ “What we ask of the quarterbacks is a lot. We put a lot on their plate.” Playing quarterback is a hard position and there is a lot to grasp.

+ On how much time in the system it takes to be a good quarterback, Dennis said “the more reps you get the better you feel.”

+ Urban Meyer is a good guy to lean on. They talk pretty regularly.