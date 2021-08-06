Two-Minute Drill: Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs Speaks Following Fall Camp Practice No. 3

COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs met with the media following Ohio State’s third fall camp practice on Friday.

Here are the highlights of what he had to say on the secondary.

Kerry Coombs

+ On Ryan Watts’ size, Coombs he has to be able to change direction and play in space and he does. He worked really hard on that during the offseason.

+ On the three true freshman corners, Coombs said they are looking very good. He is very pleased with their physicality. They are not afraid of the competition and they are showing up everyday. He expects them to contribute on special teams or in the secondary. “Someway somehow they are going to be on the field for the Buckeyes.”

+ Cameron Brown looks like he is fully back. His injury was heartbreaking but he is in a good spot. They will be careful and cautious with him but he is knocking the rust off.

+ Everyone in the secondary needs a ton of reps.

+ The leadership in the room is interesting. There are some older guys but the young guys aren’t afraid to step up.

+ On the depth of the secondary, Coombs said “we have to get through camp healthy.” They had a lot of dings today, nothing major, but little nagging things that they have to get over.

+ He likes when players get after each other and hug each other on the field.

+ Cam Martinez had a great spring and summer. He was gold in the weight room.

+ The best 4-5 defensive backs will be on the field and they will rotate. “They all have to know all of the jobs.”

+ Kourt Williams is the most diligent worker he has ever been around, anytime and any place.

+ Demario McCall is a piece of clay. He does everything the way they tell him to do it because he has never done it before. He is doing things the right way. He is high energy and quick. “I’m excited to watch him play. He’s a rep eater.” The coaches are all impressed with his technique. “He’s going to play.”

+ Josh Proctor is taking on a leadership role in the unit. He is showing consistent greatness, not just flashes of greatness anymore.

+ His confidence in each three level of the defense significantly determines how he calls a game defensively.

+ “They are a highly motivated group of young men. They’ve got a little bit of ‘pissed off’ in them.”