Two-Minute Drill: Offensive Coordinator Kevin Wilson Talks Tight Ends, Offense

COLUMBUS — Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson met with the media on Friday for tight end media day. He discussed the tight ends as well as the rest of the offense.

Here is a summary of what was said.

Kevin Wilson

+ A lot of great tight ends didn’t play tight end in high school. The players here have played a lot of ball so they understand concepts and defenses. They are very smart. “They’re unique. They’re like the utility infielder in baseball.” They are good at a lot of things.

+ On the developmental aspect of the position, Wilson said he appreciates that they buy in and show up every day.

+ On shuffling players around to find the best people on the offensive line vs establishing chemistry, Wilson said chemistry is built within the group all of the time. It’s not fragmented. “The athleticism of that unit is more impressive than size.”

+ On the tight ends not playing tight end in high school, Wilson said it’s hard to use that in recruiting but he looks at body types and bone structure. “Gee [Scott] is light but he plays strong, he might be the strongest tight end.”

+ The players here are tough enough to develop.

+ On the quarterbacks, Wilson said “we’re gaining on it.” The scrimmage on Saturday will be a big day. “They’re looking good and they’re talented.”

+ On the potential for this offense, “It can be really good. There are some playmakers outside.” He wants to see the running game take off early. Cade Stover has to replace Luke Farrell. He is looking for balance.

+ On what the offense will hang their hat on, Wilson said the worst thing they can do is just keep coming up with new plays so that they aren’t getting good at anything. They can’t be all over the place. They are going to be as physical as they can, protect the ball and the quarterback, and light it up.

+ On Miyan Williams, “The more he plays the more he can wear on you.” They have to balance keeping the running backs fresh vs allowing them to get into a rhythm. They are looking at wear and tear and consistency habits so that they can be good for the long haul.

+ On the scrimmage on Saturday, Wilson said he would like to see them be as physical as they are talented, take care of the ball, and be clean and healthy. “Tomorrow is a toughness day.”

+ Thayer Munford has been limited for a day or two.

+ There is no “menu” of plays on the offense for each quarterback. They run plays and give each player reps.