Two-Minute Drill: RB Coach Tony Alford Speaks Following Practice No. 13

COLUMBUS — Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford met with the media on Wednesday after fall camp practice No. 13 as a part of running back media day.

Here is a summary of what was said.

Tony Alford

+ The young players have helped elevate the room. It’s a new energy. They are very intentional.

+ The players in the room are all finding ways to enhance their skills.

+ He has an idea of the lineup but they haven’t sat down as a staff yet to discuss that.

+ On the talent in the room, Alford said everyone brings something different. “I feel good about all of those guys right now.”

+ On having a high number of players in the room and only one ball, “It’s a great problem to have. Actually, it’s not a problem at all.”

+ “Whatever it takes to win games that’s what we’re going to do. We’re not in this to make guys happy. This is not a happy camp.” Alford said they are figuring out how to do that.

+ Evan Pryor has really gotten better since camp. He is playing faster and has some juice especially on the perimeter.

+ “I think all five guys can go out there and play for us.”

+ Miyan Williams is doing the things necessary to get his mind and body ready to play.

+ On players continuing to learn, Alford said he wants them to experience things that allow them to grow but not experiences things that are detrimental to their growth. “It’s a fine line and everybody is a little different.” Alford said building confidence is huge and that’s part of coaching young men.

+ On a young player moving up the depth chart, “You have to continuously make plays and show that you can be trusted and you can deliver. That’s in special teams, meetings, everything, not just on the field.”

+ On where he would like to see Master Teague improve, Alford said a lot of it is being in the right spot at the right time and having the ability to see that and get through it. He has improved there. Effort has never been an issue with any of his running backs.