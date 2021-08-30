Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Previews Minnesota

COLUMBUS — The Buckeyes open up the season at Minnesota this Thursday night. With it being game week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Monday to preview the Golden Gophers.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ They have had a good preseason and the players are ready to get to work and play their first game. Playing on the road in a packed stadium, with a good opponent, and a night game will be a challenge for them.

+ On playing the No. 2 quarterback, Day said it will just be if they needed him. They are still trying to find a No. 2 quarterback. Both players have had meaningful snaps and “right now there’s not one guy ahead of another.”

+ On Dawand Jones potentially starting, Day said he has had a very good camp and the offensive line has been shifting around. He is proud of Jones’ work.

+ The NCAA asked for additional information on Palaie Gaoteote. “We are still optimistic that he will get good news.”

+ They knew this first game was going to be something big. It was a challenge in the spring focusing on fundamentals and in the preseason getting game ready. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work. I am proud of the work we put in and I feel good about this team but you just don’t know what you have until you’re out there.”

+ On what he is most excited and nervous about, Day said he is excited to see what they have and work from there. “That is coaching. The hard part is you’re not allowed to lose around here.” The goal is to go 1-0 and that is the expectation.

+ On Minnesota, Day said they are a veteran team that has a lot of experience. “They make you earn it.”

+ On Minnesota’s running back and an inexperienced linebacker group, Day said this guy is low to the ground, he breaks tackles. “That’s why we spent a lot of time tackling in the preseason. We gotta do a good job of getting him down.”

+ On the linebacker group, Day said “we have some depth there” but they have to go play and produce. After dealing with some nagging injuries, Day said they are pretty good health-wise. “Pretty healthy heading into the game at linebacker.”

+ He looked at Minnesota’s film from last year but they are expecting some changes. So he knows they will have to adapt in-game on the field and make changes. “There’s the element of the unknown.”

+ On Thayer Munford as the Block “O”, he is from Ohio and has been through a lot in his career. “He has done everything in the right way.” He exemplifies everything that it stands for.

+ Munford will be available for the game on Thursday.

+ On the depth of the running back room, Day said they all bring different things to the table. “There’s not a lot of selfishness in that room.” They will lean on the players that have experience early on but they will play depth at that position.

+ “It’s hard to be quarterback around here.” The goal is to make practices harder than the games so that they’re ready.

+ C.J. Stroud has an edge. He has grown everyday. “Now it’s time to go put it on the field.”

+ Day expects to see Jack Sawyer in the game on Thursday. They play depth there but have to make some tough decisions about who to send to Minnesota. “If you’re on the bus and plane, you’re going to play for us.”

+ “It’s time to play.” The team is as prepared as they’re going to be. They will put it on the field, make corrections, and build.

+ Day said he will likely shave the beard within 24 hours. “I’m not going to coach with a beard, I’m too superstitious.” He and his wife have had a conversation about that. “With a conference game, I’m not going to chance it.”

+ On the freshman receivers being in the rotation, Day said they will get a chance. “They’re all going to play. They deserve to play.”

+ This game doesn’t have to be perfect, it just needs to be a start — a gritty win on the road.

You can watch the full press conference below.