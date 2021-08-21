Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Updates Following Buckeyes’ Saturday Practice

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Saturday following the Buckeyes’ fall camp practice.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ The captains were selected by their teammates. “Good mixture of guys. We’re expecting them to be great leaders for us.”

+ C.J. Stroud will be the starting quarterback against Minnesota. He was excited and fired up. He knows this is an opportunity.

+ On potentially needing the other quarterbacks later in the season, Day said they have all improved and the focus is still on development. “Everybody’s journey is different.” They are still ready to work. He has been impressed with how they have all handled it.

+ On a backup, Day said they are still working through that as they get into game week. It will probably be on a week-to-week basis. They will put that together as they get closer to a game.

+ On Kamryn Babb as a captain, Day said “One of the more amazing stories I’ve been around. He’s been through four ACL’s and is unavailable but he spoke to the team about resilience.” Day said Babb is the opitime of that.

+ The preseason game or scrimmage on Friday was a big day. They went through the pregame routine and took over 100 snaps. The whole goal was to see who was game ready. “It was the line of demarcation.” Stroud was a champion and he solidified that spot.

+ Anticipation is a trait of a quarterback they look for. Stroud has a strong arm but has anticipation and touch. He has surprised people with his athleticism and his preparation has been excellent. “Everything he does has a reason.”

+ The way they operate on a day-to-day basis doesn’t change but Stroud’s reps will start to increase because he needs to get timing down with the 1s.

+ It is exciting and is a relief that the coaching staff feels like they have a guy they can trust at quarterback but now they have to go out and play. “He doesn’t have to play extraordinary, just make the routine plays routinely.”

+ To build a culture where players want to stay at Ohio State through adversity means everything. “That’s the right recipe at Ohio State.”

+ The focus is on being tough, running the football, and having balance horizontally and vertically.

+ The coaching staff is continuing to evaluate the linebackers. Day couldn’t name starters at this point.

+ On the fear of quarterbacks transferring, Day said they have had conversations about development and they are in for the long haul. They knew it was going to be one quarterback starting but they are all here to continue to develop and grow. Their attitude has been excellent. Right now they are committed.

+ “C.J. Stroud is a driven young man. When he sets his mind to something he gets to it.”

You can watch the full press conference below.