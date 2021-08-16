Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day Updates Following Fall Camp Practice No. 11

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Monday following Ohio State’s fall camp practice No. 11.

Here is a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ They will not name a starting quarterback today but C.J. Stroud has separated over the past few weeks. He has created some separation. It was not one thing, but his body of work.

+ On Quinn Ewers, Day said they are going to show him around and they have a plan in place to get him going. “It’s a unique situation for sure.”

+ On playing Ewers this season, Day said it is a long time to January so they are going to take it day-by-day. All of the players in that room have grown.

+ Once they break on Saturday, then the focus is on Minnesota and they work on depth charts.

+ On a full quarterback room, Day said he recruits the best players in the country. “We certainly don’t want to lose anybody.”

+ LB Palaie Gaoteote is taking classes, applied for his waiver, is paying his own way. “We are very optimistic that the NCAA will grant his waiver to allow him to play this season. He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do.” COVID-19 was very hard for him.

+ The scrimmage went well and the quarterbacks played well across the board. “Moving the team down the field and scoring touchdowns is something we look for.”

+ On having a mobile quarterback, Day said “The first thing is to be accurate and be a good decision maker but if you can create with your feet, extend, be athletic enough to read a defensive end, that’s good enough. Anything on top of that like Justin [Fields] is like gravy.”

+ The scrimmage was really physical. They had 15-20 players grade out as champions. “We had three hard physical practices. We are creating an identity.” He was impressed with the defense.

+ After this week, players have to get game ready. That looks different for everybody.

+ On the receiver rotation, Day said the goal is to get to six by the end of the week. “I think we’re close.” He hopes by the end of the week they have that. The freshman are tough and advanced for their age. He has been very impressed.

+ Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson have proven that they can handle a lot of reps in games. They are unique. Terry McLaurin is the only other player he can remember who could take that many reps well in a game.

+ When Dawand Jones plays right tackle he does really well. Nicholas Petit-Frere is doing a great job switching, he is very conscientious and smart.

+ On adjusting to NIL, Day said there’s a lot of things that worry him nowadays but spending a lot of time on it doesn’t do him any good. He is figuring it out and adapting quickly. He is happy for the guys because this is a great opportunity for them and it’s exciting for them. But he worries about all of the things like paying taxes, saving money, and that’s what they are educating the team about.

+ He is rooting for the little league team back home in New Hampshire. He and Nina are both alums.

+ At running back, Day said he is very optimistic. TreVeyon Henderson has brought the level up and Master Teague has had his best camp. “We can’t play them all but we’ll roll guys. This may be a separation week for them.”

+ There will be depth played at linebacker.

+ Kerry Coombs told him it was one of the first times he has had the entire secondary out there practicing. “It was a good thing to see.”

+ Everybody on the offense has to help the starting quarterback. “We have to have balance.” The players have to play veteran and help the quarterback along.

+ He slept good after Saturday.

You can watch the full press conference below.