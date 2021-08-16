Two-Minute Drill: Special Teams Coordinator Parker Fleming

COLUMBUS — Special teams coordinator Parker Fleming met with the media on Monday. He provided updates on the specialists competitions as well as which players are repping as returners.

Here are the highlights.

Parker Fleming

+ At placekicker, they have a lot of inexperienced players. Nobody has separated themselves yet but it has all been good competition.

+ The gunners at Ohio State have been the best of the best. They have a lot of talented athletes but have been working out a few players there.

+ The primary kickoff returner is still up in the air. Demario McCall returns but they are still trying to figure it out. Fleming wants a decisive strong runner who isn’t afraid to his the whole when he sees it. TreVeyon Henderson is definitely in the mix.

+ On punt returners, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson will probably rotate depending on reps and game flows.

+ Ball security is the number one concern at kick returner.

+ They want to give all players equal opportunity and chart reps and then evaluate demeanor and see what happens. Equal reps and seeing how it shakes out is how they are evaluating.

+ On using Chris Olave as a gunner, Fleming said Olave is one of the best in the country if not the best, just like his receiver play. It’s a balance of using him and wearing him down or finding someone else who is also capable. Olave will play gunner for Ohio State. Josh Proctor will as well. But the goal is to have the best players changing the game every opportunity they get.

+ Consistency for mid-range field goals is essential. That distance depends on the game situation, wind, weather, etc.

+ On camp for him as a coordinator, Fleming said it feels good to be a full time coach to have that honor and responsibility.

+ On finding a new middle shield or punt protector, which Tuf Borland held for a few years, Fleming said that is another competition. Tommy Eichenberg, Jeremy Ruckert, Cody Simon, Teradja Mitchell are all getting reps there. But they don’t have a set guy yet.

[Photo courtesy of the 247 Sports]

You can watch the full press conference below.