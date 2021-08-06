Two-Minute Drill: Updates from the Defensive Backs

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State defensive backs met with the media on Friday following fall camp practice No. 3 as a part of the defensive backs media day.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Cameron Brown

+ The coaches are easing him back into things because he hasn’t played since Penn State. The achilles injury sucked because he felt like that was his breakout year. He is just getting after it this year and still chasing his dream.

+ He feels 100% ready to go. He didn’t have a mental block or hesitate at all. “Let’s go.”

+ Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard, who both had similar achilles injuries, talked to him a lot throughout his recovery.

+ Demario McCall adds a lot to the secondary because he can play anywhere on the field.

+ He has stepped up as a leader because on the sidelines he became more vocal and was able to see things from a different perspective on the sideline.

Sevyn Banks

+ Cameron Brown is going to play hard. They spent a lot of time together on the sidelines in the spring. They both used that to help improve their play.

+ They are breaking things down and learning. He feels vary confident in the safeties.

+ Josh Proctor has been calling things out and communicating with the entire defense.

+ On the pressure of being the next first round draft pick corner, Banks said it’s a different pressure but to him he is just going to go out there and play. He thinks about it but makes sure that he knows what he is doing and is leading others first.

+ Kourt Williams is the first one in and the last one out. “When he talks people listen and when he’s out there people watch.”

+ “Every play the I could have made last year, I’m going to make it this year.” He spent a lot of time in the film room. “Film, film, film.”

+ On NIL, Banks said it has been a great opportunity for him, a blessing. “Being smart with it” is key.