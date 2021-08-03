Two-Minute Drill: Updates from Quarterbacks Kyle McCord, C.J. Stroud, and Jack Miller

COLUMBUS — As the Buckeyes open fall camp in just one day, the quarterbacks held their annual media day on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to answer questions from reporters.

Below are the highlights from the conversations from each quarterback.

Kyle McCord

+ He felt comfortable around spring practice 11 or 12.

+ The competition is bringing out the best in all of the quarterbacks in the room. The other quarterbacks took him under their wings when he came in.

+ He is focusing on being accountable, being on time, and being a leader. “The things that don’t take talent.”

+ He wants to learn the playbook in and out so that his talent can come through on the field.

+ On being a part of this quarterback room with four players, McCord said adding another guy doesn’t change anything. It is still a competition.

+ On competing for the job as a true freshman, “It’s crazy.” He looks at the history of great Ohio State quarterbacks and knows that he has a great opportunity ahead of him.

Jack Miller III

+ On the talent in the quarterback room, Miller said “this is what you come to Ohio State for.” There is no such thing as too much of a good thing. He likes the competition.

+ The talent in the room speaks volumes. “This is the place you want to come if you want to be developed by the best quarterback coach in the country and this is where you come to be a quarterback. I think this is turning into one of those universities.”

+ Justin Fields had the same approach to everything he did. He came out to get better and everyone knew that. Miller liked his work ethic.

+ On the to-do list for himself throughout fall camp, Miller said he wants to focus on grasping the playbook so that he doesn’t have to think on the field. He wants to get more comfortable.

C.J. Stroud

+ Reps are the most important thing for him. “The more reps you get with the 1s the more chemistry you get with everybody starting.”

+ On his throwing sessions with the WR’s throughout the summer, Stroud said he was trying to build chemistry and work on timing and connection. It also helped show leadership abilities and shows the receivers why they should lean on him.

+ He learned a lot from Justin Fields and soaked everything in. They are pretty close.

+ On the hierarchy after the spring, Stroud said he had the mindset that he had a good spring when it came to footwork and timing. He grasped the offense and that was his strong suit. But he is working on being more vocal and honing in on his leadership abilities.

+ On being the guy that went in when Fields went down, Stroud said he built the trust with his coaches. When his number was called he was ready.

+ On being the “favorite” to win the job, Stroud said he feels like he is in last place. He likes to be the underdog and has a chip on his shoulder even if he is the frontrunner.