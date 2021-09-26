Ohio State Routs Akron 59-7

COLUMBUS – Ohio State drubbed in-state rival Akron by a final of 59-7 under the lights in Ohio Stadium.

Getting the win was important, it always is, but this game may turn out to be one of the more important games this season. Beyond getting the win, OSU was able to find out who might or might not be the answers to some of the problems that have plagued the Buckeyes this season, particularly on defense. They also got a real good look at their quarterback depth as well.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud had started the first three games at quarterback for OSU, but has been plagued by a sore shoulder. The OSU coaching staff elected to hold Stroud out of this game and gave all the playing time to the backups, true freshman Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Jack Miller. McCord, who prior to this game had never appeared in a college game, got the start. Miller releived him from about midway through the third quarter on.

Both quarterbacks looked competent, though McCord had some obvioius problems with nerves on OSU’s first posession. McCord was 13 of 18 passing for 319 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Miller was five of eight for 66 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. McCord’s yardage numbers are impressive, but he was helped by considerable yards after catch by the OSU receivers. McCord had four rushes for -17 yards. while Miller ran once for eight yards. Overall, the Buckeyes put up 622 yards of offense, 385 passing and 287 on the ground. In the rushing department, OSU was led by TreyVon Henderson with 93 yards on just eight carries. He also scored two touchdowns. Not far behind was Master Teague with 71 yards on eight carries and also scored two touchdowns.

All that OSU offense was fun, but it is the OSU defense that may have benefitted most from this game. Through three games this year it has been historically bad, but against Akron gave up just 229 total yards and seven points. The Zips actually scored on their first possession to take a 7-0 lead, but after that the OSU defense stiffened and shut them out the rest of the way.

OSU has had real problems stopping the run and generating pass rush this year. The defensive line was getting no pressure on the quarterback. Against the run, the linebackers seemed disorganized and slow to the football, and when they did get there too often missed the tackle.

Against Akron true freshman Tyliek Williams dominate from the nose guard position and lived in the Akron backfield. Williams tallied two sacks for -17 yards, but perhaps more importantly, he allowed Haskell Garrett to move over to the defensive tackle position where he was an All-American performer last year. Garrett has tried to fill in at nose tackle, but the position does not suit him. With Williams taking that position over Garrett went from being a marginal defensive lineman to a disruptive one from the tackle position. Against Akron he registered three sacks. Previously he had one sack this season in the three games already played. Ohio State totalled nine sacks against Akron, the fourth-highest number ever recorded in a single game by a Buckeye defense and the most since 2007 against Wisconsin.

At linebacker, Ronnie Hickman continues to emerge as a sure tackler who has the speed it takes to get to ball carriers. He has three tackles against Akron and also had an interception which he returned 46 yards for a touchdown. Also emerging at linebacker is converted running back Steele Chambers. Chambers had five tackles including one TFL and also had a pass breakup.

The position on defense that has been the most disappointing has been defensive end. Despite returning highly-rated veterans OSU has been getting no pressure from the end positions. True freshmen Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau got valuable minutes against Akron and moth flashed as players who can provide much-needed help with outside pass rush.

Against Akron five different Buckeyes scored at least one touchdown. Ten different receivers caught at least one pass led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba with five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown and Garrett Wilson with four catches for 124 yards.