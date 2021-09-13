C.J. Stroud Wins Second Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

COLUMBUS — For the second week in a row, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Stroud Wins Second Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

Threw for 484 yards and three touchdowns Saturday vs. Oregon

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second week in a row, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been selected as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced this morning.

Stroud, making his second career start and first at Ohio Stadium, completed 35-of-54 passes on Saturday vs. Oregon for 484 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage total is the second most in a single game in school history, topped only by Dwayne Haskins’ 499-yard performance in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game versus Northwestern. Stroud’s 35 completions are also the second most in a single game, as were his 54 attempts.

Through two games, Stroud leads the Big Ten and ranks among the top five nationally in passing TDs (seven), passing yards (778) and yards per game (389.0). He’s also 20th in passing efficiency (174.3).

Below is the full list of honorees from the Big Ten conference.

Following Week 2, the Offensive, Defensive, and Co-Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week

Blake Corum, Michigan

RB – So. – Marshall, Va. – St. France Academy (Md.)

Set new career highs in rushing yards (171), all-purpose yards (231) and touchdowns (three) on 21 carries (8.14 avg.) in Michigan’s 31-10 win vs. Washington

Added three catches for 11 yards (3.67 avg.) and returned two kicks for 49 yards (24.5 avg.)

Became the first Wolverine to score three touchdowns in a game since Nico Collins at Indiana on Nov. 23, 2019

Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Shea Patterson (Nov. 25, 2019)

Defensive Player of the Week

Luke Reimer, Nebraska

LB – So. – Lincoln, Neb. – Lincoln North Star (Neb.)

Led the defense with 16 tackles (seven solo), marking the most tackles by a Nebraska defender since 2015

His 16 tackles are tied for the third most by any FBS in a single game this season

Intercepted a Buffalo pass to open the fourth quarter, returning the pick 22 yards to the 1-yard line. Helped set up a touchdown that gave Nebraska a 21-3 lead

Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career

Last Nebraska Defensive Player of the Week: Nathan Gerry (Sept. 12, 2016)

Co-Special Teams Players of the Week

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

P – Sr. – Melbourne, Australia – Maribyrnong College (Melbourne, Australia)

Set career highs in both gross (52.2) and net (51.7) punting averages in the Scarlet Knights’ 17-7 win at Syracuse

Pinned 5-of-6 punts inside the 20 and registered four punts of 50-plus yards

Hit a 69-yard punt which tied for the seventh-longest punt in program history

Garners the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Rutgers Special Teams Player of the Week: Janarion Grant (Sept. 12, 2016)

Tory Taylor, Iowa

P – So. – Melbourne, Australia – Haileybury College (Melbourne, Australia)

Landed four punts inside the 10-yard line in Iowa’s 27-17 at No. 9 Iowa State

Recorded a career-long 69-yard punt in the third quarter

Registered four punts of 50-plus yards

Earns the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Iowa Special Teams Player of the Week: Keith Duncan (Nov. 30, 2020)

Freshman of the Week

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

QB – Empire, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)

Completed 35 of 54 passes for 454 yards and three touchdowns vs. Oregon

His 484 yards and 35 completions both rank as the second-most by a Buckeye quarterback in school history. The 484 yards passing are the most by any FBS player this in a single game this season, while the 35 completions trail only Mississippi State’s Will Rogers’ 39 completions vs. Louisiana Tech

Through Ohio State’s first two games, ranks fourth in the FBS with 778 passing yards and second in passing yards per game (389.0)

Earns the second Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: C.J. Stroud (Sept. 6, 2021)

2021 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Aug. 30

O: Artur Sitkowski, So., QB, ILL

D: Calvin Hart Jr., So., LB, ILL

S: Blake Hayes, Sr., P, ILL

F: Deuce Spann, WR, ILL

Sept. 6

O: Kenneth Walker III, Jr., RB, MSU

D: Riley Moss, Sr., DB, IOWA

S: Jordan Stout, Sr., K/P, PSU

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU

Sept. 13

O: Blake Corum, So., RB, MICH

D: Luke Reimer, So., LB, NEB

S: Adam Korsak, Sr., P, RU

S: Tory Taylor, So., P, IOWA

F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU