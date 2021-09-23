CJ Stroud out as starter against Akron

COLUMBUS – Speaking on his radio call in show today OSU Head Coach Ryan Day revealed that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will not start against Akron. Instead, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller will share the quarterback duties.

Stroud is being held out to rest his injured right shoulder. Stroud will be available to play “on an emergency basis” but the plan at the moment is that he will not play on Saturday.

He is resting the shoulder during practice sessions this week as well.