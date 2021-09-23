Football The Latest

CJ Stroud out as starter against Akron

by John Porentas2 comments

COLUMBUS – Speaking on his radio call in show today OSU Head Coach Ryan Day revealed that starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will not start against Akron. Instead, Kyle McCord and Jack Miller will share the quarterback duties.

Stroud is being held out to rest his injured right shoulder. Stroud will be available to play “on an emergency basis” but the plan at the moment is that he will not play on Saturday.

He is resting the shoulder during practice sessions this week as well.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

2 Responses

  2. Good decision and I’m looking forward to seeing the other two QB’s who are both very talented.

    reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *