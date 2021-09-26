Football The Latest

K’Vaughan Pope Dismissed From Ohio State Football Team

by Caroline Rice
Ohio State football K'Vaughan Pope

COLUMBUS — Below is a statement from Ohio State head coach Ryan Day regarding fourth-year linebacker K’Vaughan Pope.

Pope left during the Akron game after a heated exchange on the sidelines. 

“Senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football team. K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation. He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester.”

Pope has since issued an apology for his actions.

