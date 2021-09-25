K’Vaughan Pope Leaves Field During Game Following Heated Exchange on Sidelines

COLUMBUS — Fourth-year linebacker K’Vaughan Pope left the field in the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Akron after what appeared to be a heated exchange on the sidelines.

In the second quarter Pope tried to run on the field for a sub package but was waived off by another linebacker as well as head coach Ryan Day and linebacker coach Al Washington. Pope moved down the sideline headed towards the team tunnel and locker room and then conversed with director of player development C.J. Barnett before tossing his gloves in the stands and beginning to take off his jersey.

Pope left the sideline and went to the locker room with Barnett. Pope put out an expletive Tweet while he was in the locker room, that has since been deleted. He followed that Tweet up with another that says “good lucc to my teammates.”

good lucc to my teammates 💯 — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

Day declined to comment on the situation following the game. He believes this is an isolated incident but he would like to find out the details of the situation before making any statements on the matter.