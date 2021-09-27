Kyle McCord named Big Ten freshman of the week.

The Big Ten announced their players of the week today and OSU freshman quarterback Kyle McCord was named the freshman of the week for his performance against Akron. His play that day included the following:

Completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards (24.5 avg.) and two touchdowns in Ohio State’s 59-7 win over Akron

Set a new Ohio State record for passing yards by a quarterback in his first start, surpassing Dwayne Haskins’ 313 yards vs. Oregon State on Sept. 1, 2018

Became just the fourth true freshman to start a game at quarterback for the Buckeyes

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: TreVeyon Henderson (Sept. 20, 2021)

After four weeks of play Ohio State has won four freshman of the week honors in the league.