COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State released its availability report for the Buckeyes’ game against Minnesota on Thursday night.

Below is the list of players who are unavailable and the Travel Roster – Minnesota is linked here.

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

DT Jerron Cage

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Jakob James

BUL Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

TE Joe Royer

OL Toby Wilson