Ohio State Availability Report vs Tulsa, Teradja Mitchell a Game-Time Decision, Zach Harrison Unavailable

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller. Linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a game-time decision.

You can view the full availability report below.

Ohio State vs. Tulsa – Sept. 18, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ LB Teradja Mitchell

Unavailable

§ WR Kamryn Babb

§ RB Marcus Crowley

§ DE Tyler Friday

§ DE Zach Harrison

§ OL Jakob James

§ BUL Jaylen Johnson

§ OL Trey Leroux

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ OL Harry Miller

§ DL Noah Potter

§ SAF Josh Proctor

§ OL Ryan Smith

§ OL Toby Wilson