Ohio State Availability Report vs Tulsa, Teradja Mitchell a Game-Time Decision, Zach Harrison Unavailable

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller. Linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a game-time decision.
You can view the full availability report below.
Ohio State vs. Tulsa – Sept. 18, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio
Game-Time Decision
§ LB Teradja Mitchell
Unavailable
§ WR Kamryn Babb
§ RB Marcus Crowley
§ DE Tyler Friday
§ DE Zach Harrison
§ OL Jakob James
§ BUL Jaylen Johnson
§ OL Trey Leroux
§ LB Mitchell Melton
§ OL Harry Miller
§ DL Noah Potter
§ SAF Josh Proctor
§ OL Ryan Smith
§ OL Toby Wilson