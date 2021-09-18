Football

Ohio State Availability Report vs Tulsa, Teradja Mitchell a Game-Time Decision, Zach Harrison Unavailable

by Caroline Rice

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller. Linebacker Teradja Mitchell is a game-time decision.

You can view the full availability report below.

Ohio State vs. Tulsa – Sept. 18, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio  

 

Game-Time Decision

§  LB Teradja Mitchell

 

Unavailable

§  WR Kamryn Babb

§  RB Marcus Crowley

§  DE Tyler Friday

§  DE Zach Harrison

§  OL Jakob James

§  BUL Jaylen Johnson

§  OL Trey Leroux

§  LB Mitchell Melton

§  OL Harry Miller

§  DL Noah Potter

§  SAF Josh Proctor

§  OL Ryan Smith

§  OL Toby Wilson

