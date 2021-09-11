Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs Talks Buckeye Defense Following Loss to Oregon

COLUMBUS – Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs met with the media immediately following the Buckeyes’ 35-28 loss to Oregon. Ohio State’s defensive performance largely contributed to the loss.

Below are the highlights of what Coombs had to say.

Kerry Coombs

+ Oregon’s touchdowns happened when when they were in man coverage and they were supposed to be cracking the linebacker. But they need to do a better job of setting the edge of the defense.

+ He is responsible and they have to play better. He is not blaming the players. They have a high standard so he has to do a better job.

+ It was very disappointing to have that defensive performance.

+ He doesn’t believe they are playing too many players. They have a lot of players who can play. It’s early in the season and this is when they figure it out but it’s disappointing that they had a really good opponent. They are trying to find the right combination of players at the right times.

+ “You don’t come to Ohio State to get beat in The Shoe.”

+ Everything that happens on a Saturday that could happen better is his responsibility. They are actively working on the sidelines to make adjustments and it’s frustrating when it doesn’t get done.

+ It is his responsibility to make sure that the players can see and diagnose plays and handle them with proper technique.

+ Oregon had a lot of plays on the boundary side and that was something they had not shown a good deal of. That’s where the defense had difficultly.

+ The defensive structure has been in place and has been solid. “We have to execute, we have to prepare, we have to have the kids in the right places to make plays.”

+ On whether or not the structure has to change, Coombs said “I don’t think there’s any question we have to do things differently going forward.”

+ “I love the scheme. I love the players. To have the opportunity to be a football coach in this role at Ohio State is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. I can assure you we will get better.”

+ “I will own all of it.”

