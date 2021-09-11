Football

Ohio State Player Availability Report vs Oregon

by Caroline Rice
Ohio State University Campus Autumn Columbus

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will once again be without its starting center Harry Miller and safety Josh Proctor is a game-time decision.

You can view the full availability report below.

Ohio State vs. Oregon – Sept. 11, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio  

  

Game-Time Decision

  • DT Jerron Cage
  • DB Jantzen Dunn
  • SAF Josh Proctor

           

Unavailable

  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • DE Tyler Friday
  • OL Jakob James
  • BUL Jaylen Johnson
  • OL Trey Leroux
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • OL Harry Miller
  • DL Noah Potter
  • OL Ryan Smith
  • OL Toby Wilson

 

