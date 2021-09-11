Ohio State Player Availability Report vs Oregon

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will once again be without its starting center Harry Miller and safety Josh Proctor is a game-time decision.

You can view the full availability report below.

Ohio State vs. Oregon – Sept. 11, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

DT Jerron Cage

DB Jantzen Dunn

SAF Josh Proctor

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

DE Tyler Friday

OL Jakob James

BUL Jaylen Johnson

OL Trey Leroux

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

OL Ryan Smith

OL Toby Wilson