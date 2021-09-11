Ohio State Player Availability Report vs Oregon

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will once again be without its starting center Harry Miller and safety Josh Proctor is a game-time decision.
You can view the full availability report below.
Ohio State vs. Oregon – Sept. 11, 2021 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio
Game-Time Decision
- DT Jerron Cage
- DB Jantzen Dunn
- SAF Josh Proctor
Unavailable
- WR Kamryn Babb
- DE Tyler Friday
- OL Jakob James
- BUL Jaylen Johnson
- OL Trey Leroux
- LB Mitchell Melton
- OL Harry Miller
- DL Noah Potter
- OL Ryan Smith
- OL Toby Wilson