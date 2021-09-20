Players of the game and champions named for the Tulsa game.

The Ohio State coaching staff has named the players of the game and champions for the Tulsa game. Below is the OSU release.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s coaching staff has named three players on defense, five on offense and two specialists as champions for their performances in Ohio State’s 41-20 win over Tulane. In addition, Cameron Martinez (defense), TreVeyon Henderson (offense), Xavier Johnson (special teams) and Cade Kacherski (special teams) are the Buckeyes’ respective players of the game.

First-time champions from Saturday included TE Mitch Rossi, OL Matthew Jones and DT Tyleik Williams. Williams recorded his first career sack while Rossi and Jones played extensively for an offense that produced a season-high 323 yards rushing.

Henderson’s historic day on the ground, which included 277 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns, broke Ohio State’s freshman rushing record, which was set 49 years ago by Archie Griffin when he ran for 239 yards versus North Carolina. Henderson piled up 207 of his yards in the second half and scored on TD runs of 52 and 48 yards, respectively, in the third quarter. His 277 yards are the most by an FBS player in a game so far this season.

Martinez, a redshirt freshman, put the exclamation point on Ohio State’s win when he returned an interception 61 yards late in the fourth quarter. He also added three tackles and three pass breakups. The interception was the first of Martinez’s career.

Johnson returned two kickoff for an average of 18.5 yards/kick with a long of 22. Kacherski, meanwhile, played multiple special teams units and made one tackle.

Ohio State Champions vs. Tulsa

Offense: TE Mitch Rossi, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Garrett Wilson, OL Matthew Jones

Player of the Game: RB TreVeyon Henderson

Defense: DT Tyleik Williams, SAF Ronnie Hickman

Player of the Game: SAF Cameron Martinez

Special Teams Players of the Game: RB Xavier Johnson and LB Cade Kacherski