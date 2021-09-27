Players of the Week and Champions Named for the Akron Game

The departent of athletics has released the following:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Five players on defense, 11 on offense and one specialist graded out as champions following Ohio State 59-7 win over Akron Saturday night inside Ohio Stadium.

On offense, tackle Dawand Jones and wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared player of the game honors. Jones helped block for an offense that finished with a season-high 622 total yards (237 passing, 385 passing) while averaging 10.2 yards per play. Wilson caught four passes for 124 yards – including a 57-yarder in the second quarter – and was targeted a team-high six times.

Defensive Player of the Game Tyleik Williams finished with a team-high six tackles while adding two fourth-quarter sacks. Through four games, Williams is tied with Haskell Garrett for the team lead with three sacks.

Punter Jesse Mirco was the Special Teams Player of the Game after finishing with a net yards per punt of 43.3. Two of his three of his kicks landed inside the 20 yard line.

Ohio State Champions vs. Akron

Defense: DT Haskell Garrett, SAF Ronnie Hickman, LB Steele Chambers, LB Teradja Mitchell

Player of the Game: DT Tyleik Williams

Offense: OL Luke Wypler, OL Paris Johnson Jr., OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Matthew Jones, RB Master Teague, RB TreVeyon Henderson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Chris Olave, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Players of the Game: OL Dawand Jones, WR Garrett Wilson

Special Teams Player of the Game: P Jesse Mirco