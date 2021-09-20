TreVeyon Henderson named B1G Freshman of the Week and B1G co-Offensive player of the week.

COLUMBUS- Below is the OSU press release in entirety.

Following a historic rushing performance on Saturday, freshman TreVeyon Henderson earned two weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference on Monday. Henderson was named the Freshman of the Week as well as the co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Ohio State has now earned the conference’s Freshman of the Week honor after each of Ohio State’s games this season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has previously won the honor on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

Henderson ran for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-20 victory over Tulsa while setting Ohio State’s freshman single-game rushing record. He broke the previous mark held by two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, who ran for 239 yards against North Carolina in 1972.

In the second half, Henderson scored on touchdown runs of 52 and 48 yards, respectively, on his way to piling up 207 yards on 10 carries, which is the third-most in a single half. His 277 yards for the game is also the third most, topped only by Trey Sermon (331 yards vs. Northwestern in 2020) and Eddie George (314 yards vs. Illinois in 1995).

Henderson is third in the Big Ten in rushing yards (346) through three games and leads the nation with four carries of 30 yards or more. His 277 yards on Saturday represents the most by an FBS player in a game so far this season.