WATCH: Buckeye Players Preview Rutgers

COLUMBUS — A handful of Ohio State football players met with the media on Wednesday to preview the Buckeyes’ game against Rutgers on Saturday.

You can watch clips from the interviews below.

DT Jerron Cage

+ He is picking up on tendencies of offenses so that he can play faster.

+ The interior defensive line keeps track of sacks and it’s a fun competition they play with the defensive ends.

RB TreVeyon Henderson

+ On his list of goals, Henderson said he doesn’t want to put it out there.

+ The other running backs in the room taught him a lot. Being under Master Teague’s wings taught him a lot about the speed of the game and the players he goes up against.

+ On his choice to be a finance major, Henderson said he was little he always thought about money. Not growing up from much and having the drive to make money, he knew he wanted to work in that industry. He has read a lot of books and has invested in stocks.

SAF Ronnie Hickman

+ This is a road game, big Big Ten game. “We’re excited about it.”

+ He has always had confidence in himself that once he got the opportunity to play he would make plays for his team. He is fortunate to play this position.

+ His interception was a dream come true. He knew he was going to score but saw the flag and thought it was going to be called back.

+ Matt Barnes and Kerry Coombs both do a great job and they work well together.

+ On facing Greg Schiano, Hickman said he and Schiano are really close. “He’s a Jersey guy.” Schiano played a huge role in his commitment to Ohio State. It’s unique to play against him. He will try to speak to him after the game.

SAF Lathan Ransom

+ “The Buckeyes need to show up and play everyone the same way,” no matter who they are playing.

+ On his role changing when Josh Proctor went down, Ransom said they were moving people around to try and get the best matchups each week.

LB Cody Simon

+ On managing his shoulder injury, Simon said after every game there are always bumps and bruises. He stays in treatment and tries to be precautionary but he works through it and gets ready in the next game.

+ On developing in his position, Simon said it’s all about learning and getting better every week. There’s a feel to playing in games and figuring out where he can make an impact.

+ On the secondary coming into form, Simon said as the season goes on guys are going to start emerging.

WR Garrett Wilson

+ Stroud looks good he appears to be healthy. He is throwing really well.

+ Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka are really strong. They are stronger than all of the veterans.

+ “It’s time to take that next step” as a team. They feel like they have a lot of people doubting them and they have a lot of ground to make up on.

+ There were problems they had as a team that were brushed under the rug because they won. After the loss, they were on top of everything.