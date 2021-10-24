Buckeyes Crush Hoosiers in rainy Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – The Buckeyes left no doubt.

Indiana managed to hang with the Buckeyes for about half a quarter but OSU went on a 37-0 scoring run to turn a 7-7 game in the first quarter into a 44-7 half time lead. Indiana had no answers for the OSU offense, and the OSU offense wasn’t giving them any hints.

The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on five-straight possessions to score 35 points, and the OSU special teams added a safety on a botched punt attempt by Indiana to account for the second half scoring after the game had been tied at seven apiece. This while the OSU defense was holding the Indiana offense scoreless after they scored a touchdown on their first possession of the game.

OSU dominated on both the ground and in the air. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud comleted 21 of 28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns in three quarters of work. Backup Kyle McCord went five of six for 51 yards. Jack Miller contributed two completions on three attempts for 35 yards. None of the Buckeye quarterbacks threw an interception.

On the ground it was more of the same. TreVeyon Henderson played just two quarters but magaged 81 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. Henderson also scored a touchdown on a screen play from 15 yards out.

Miyan Williams added 60 yards on eight carries and freshman Evan Pryor carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards.

OSU outgained Indiana 352 yards to 80 in the air, and 187 to 48 on the ground.

The Indiana offense has not been exactly prolific this season, and when starting quarterback Jack Tuttle went out of the game with an injury early in the first half they were positively helpless against the OSU defense. OSU held Indiana to 48 net yards rushing. The improving Buckeye defense came up with 14 plays that resulted in 55 yards of negative yardage. Five of those tackles for loss were sacks.

The OSU starters were out in the entire fourth quarter. OSU scored 10 points in the second half on a touchdown and a field goal. Indiana did not score after the intermission.

No. 5 Ohio State is now 6-1 on the season. Indiana is 2-5.