Buckeyes make short work of Rutgers 52-13

The tone for this game was set on Ohio State’s second play from scrimmage.

On the second play of Ohio State’s first possession Buckeye Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson took a handoff from CJ Stroud and went through a gaping hole at left tackle. He didn’t stop util he reached the endzone 44 yards away to make the score 7-0.

It was a lightening strike from which the Scarlet Knights would never recover.

And just for good measure, the OSU defense brought some lightnng of their own. On the ensuing Rutgers possession OSU freshman defensive back Denzel Burke intercepted a pass and returned it for touchdown to make the score 14-0 with 11:33 remaining in the first quarter.

You may as well have called it right there, but there was time on the clock, lots of it, and the Buckeyes put it to good use.

OSU’s next two possessions resulted in a field goal and a touchdown to make the score 24-0, still in the first quarter.

Rutgers’ lone ray of sunshine occurred when they hit a 75-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 24-6. But even that great play was tainted when the point after touchdown attempt was blocked. From there on it was all Buckeyes as they scored touchdowns on their next three-consecutive possessions to make the score 45-6 at the half.

Ohio State amassed 541 yards of total offense against Rutgetsr. The Scarlet Knights managed over 300 yards of offense, but much of that came in the second half which was played mostly by Ohio State second and third team players. The teams each scored once in the second half as OSU called off the dogs.

OSU receiver Chris Olave had five catches for 119 and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson had three catches for 71 yards and one score.

Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud returned to action after sitting out last week to rest a sore shoulder. Stroud played his best game as a Buckeye. He completed 17 of 23 for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

The Buckeyes are now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in league play. Rutgers falls to 3-2 and 0-2 in conference play.