Buckeyes outslug Penn State for 33-24 win.

COLUMBUS – Ryan Day said all week that this would be a tough, four-quarter game.

Nobody believed him.

Prognosticators everywhere had No 5 OSU as a prohibitive favorite in the match up with No. 20 Penn State with the betting line coming in at around 18 points. When the teams squared off under the lights in Ohio Stadium it was Day who proved to be the better prognosticator.

The Penn State defense gave the explosive OSU offense all it wanted, particularly in the first half. The Lions shut down OSU’s running game in that half and dominated on third down, particularly in the red zone, the entire game. The OSU offensive line simply couldn’t move Penn State when it had to. As a result the Buckeyes scored just one touchdown in six trips to the red zone.

Penn State ((5-3, 2-3 B1G), meanwhile, had some success in the air against OSU. The Lions did not hit deep passes, but connected time and again for gains of 10 to 20 yards. For the game PSU quarterback Sean Clifford threw it 52 times and completed 35 of those attempts for 361 yards. He averaged 10.3 yards per completion.

OSU (7-1, 5-0 B1G) held a slim 17-10 lead at the half. Penn State got on the board early on a five yard pass from Clifford to Brenton Strange to take a 7-0 lead. The Buckeyes answered with a 35 yard field goal by Noah Ruggle, then took the lead on a 38-yard scoring pass from C.J. Stroud to Chris Olave to make it 10-7. The Buckeye defense then added a touchdown when defensivle lineman Jerron Cage scooped up a fumble by Clifford and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-7.

It looked for a moment that the Buckeye blowout might actually materialize, but Penn State answered with a 47-yard field goal late in the half to make it a one-score game at 17-10. The Lions then took the second half kickoff and marched to a touchdown on a two yard run by Johan Dotson to tie the game at 17.

OSU’s red zone woes led to a field goal to take the lead at 20-17. The OSU running game got going in the second half and eventually led to a one-yard touchdown run by TreyVeyon Henderson. The score was set up by 68 yard run by Henderson that put the Buckeyes at the three-yard line. That made the score 27-17. Penn State’s final score came on a one yard run by Keyvone Lee to cut OSU’s lead to 27-24, but that was as much as the Lions could put on the board. OSU added two fourth-quarter field goals by Ruggles to make the final 33-24. Penn State did not score in the foutth quarater.

OSU outgained Penn State 466 yards to 394. The Buckeyes ended up with a marked advantage on the ground where they rushed for 161 net yards while holding Penn State to just 33 net yards on the ground. Henderson led all rushers with 152 net yards on 28 carries.

OSU field goal kicker Noah Ruggles was a perfect four for four on the night with field goals of 35, 23, 25 and 26 yards.

Penn State lost three tournovers on two fumbles and an interception. The Buckeyes lost one fumble.