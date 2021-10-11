C.J. Stroud named B1G Freshman of the Week and Co-B1G Offensive player of the week.

Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Big Ten Co-offensive Player of the Week.

Below is the full text of the release from the OSU Department of Athletics.

Stroud Named Big Ten’s Freshman & Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s 66-17 win over Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the fourth time in the first six weeks of the season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has earned a weekly award from the Big Ten Conference. On Monday, he was named the league’s Freshman of the Week and co-Offensive Player of the Week.

In a 66-17 win over Maryland on Saturday, Stroud completed 24-of-33 passes for 406 yards and matched his career high with five touchdown passes. The redshirt freshman from Empire, Calif. became the first Ohio State quarterback to throw for 400 yards, five TDs and zero interceptions in a game and just the second with back-to-back five touchdown performances.

Stroud has been the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week three times previously this season and a Buckeye has won the award after each of Ohio State’s games so far this season. In addition to Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson was the recipient on Sept. 20 and Kyle McCord on Sept. 27.

Stroud currently ranks third nationally in quarterback efficiency (194.7), fifth in touchdown passes (18) and sixth in yards per game (339.8). In his last two starts – wins over Rutgers and Maryland – he has completed 73 percent of his passes (41-of-56) for 736 yards with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Buckeyes (5-1), ranked No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll, are off this weekend before returning to action Oct. 23 at Indiana.