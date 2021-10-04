C.J. Stroud named B1G Freshman of the Week

The OSU department of athletics has released the following:
Stroud Claims Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors
A Buckeye has won the conference’s weekly award for five consecutive weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a performance on Saturday that included 330 yards passing and a career-high five touchdowns, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is this week’s Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is the fifth consecutive week that a Buckeye has claimed the conference’s award.
Stroud guided a Buckeye offense finished with 541 total yards and scored on each of its first seven possessions. A redshirt freshman from Empire, Calif., Stroud completed 17 of 23 passes and had four first-half touchdowns as the Buckeyes built a 45-6 halftime lead.
Stroud was previously the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week earlier this season following games versus Minnesota and Oregon.
In four starts, Stroud leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (323.3), quarterback rating (181.8) and touchdown passes (13). He’s sixth nationally in QB rating and 10th in touchdown passes.
Buckeyes, ranked No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press poll, return home on Saturday to take on Maryland inside Ohio Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX. To purchase tickets and/or for more information on Ohio State football tickets, visit http://go.osu.edu/FBTix.
8 Responses
We need to STOP patting ourselves on the back. We beat Akron and Rutgers. OF COURSE we beat Akron and Rutgers.
I would like to see Burke and JTT get freshman of the week before our season is over. I definitely see Henderson winning the award again this season.
It will be great/hilarious if our Buckeyes win the award every week.
Watching him play limited snaps I am just wondering if DE # 33 Jack S. might be better served as a linebacker. What do others think?
6’5 is somewhat tall for a LB, but 248 lbs is about right. Where as 248lbs is certainly too underweight for a DE.
4/5 weeks, OSU qbs have been B1G Freshmen of the week. Seems like a healthy shoulder and using his legs have a huge upside for OSU. D seems to be more aggressive, a lot of Rutgers yards came on our 2nd-3rd string D.
Defense definitely played better, but the sloppy play at the end, reserve players or not, was difficult to watch. I don’t care if you’re a 2nd or 3rd stringer those missed 4 or 5 tackles per play were nauseating.
HE PLAYED A GOOD GAME. COMPETITION IS ONLY GOING TO GET TOUGHER. HE MUST KEEP GROWING AND IMPROVING. GO BUCKS. GREAT GAME.
But McCord is better, right? The armchair QBs have been really quiet this week. They probably have a hard time understanding how the head coach has a better grasp on who the better QB is than they do.
Charlie I never said McCord was better as I like all 4 of our quarterbacks but I think it was very smart to play the M & M boys last week and let Stroud recover and rest and focus on Rutgers. Stroud played his best game all season.
I will also tell you that us fans were sure right about wanting Cardale Jones, D. Haskins, or Joe Burrow in at QB over JT Barrett.
Thanks Michigan because of you we won a national championship.