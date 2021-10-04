C.J. Stroud named B1G Freshman of the Week

The OSU department of athletics has released the following:

Stroud Claims Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors

A Buckeye has won the conference’s weekly award for five consecutive weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a performance on Saturday that included 330 yards passing and a career-high five touchdowns, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is this week’s Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is the fifth consecutive week that a Buckeye has claimed the conference’s award.

Stroud guided a Buckeye offense finished with 541 total yards and scored on each of its first seven possessions. A redshirt freshman from Empire, Calif., Stroud completed 17 of 23 passes and had four first-half touchdowns as the Buckeyes built a 45-6 halftime lead.

Stroud was previously the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week earlier this season following games versus Minnesota and Oregon.

In four starts, Stroud leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (323.3), quarterback rating (181.8) and touchdown passes (13). He’s sixth nationally in QB rating and 10th in touchdown passes.

Buckeyes, ranked No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press poll, return home on Saturday to take on Maryland inside Ohio Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX. To purchase tickets and/or for more information on Ohio State football tickets, visit http://go.osu.edu/FBTix.