Champions, Players of The Game Announced in Win at Indiana

COLUMBUS — Ohio State announced a total of 26 players named as champions in Ohio State’s 54-7 win against Indiana last Saturday.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Champions & Players of the Game Announced vs. Indiana

A total of 26 players on offense, defense and special teams graded out as champions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twenty-six players – 13 on offense, 11 on defense and two on special teams – graded out as champions for their play in Ohio State’s 54-7 win at Indiana last Saturday night. The coaches selected QB C.J. Stroud and TE Jeremy Ruckert as the Offensive Players of the Game, DE Zach Harrison as the Defensive Player of the Game and LB Teradja Mitchell and CB Demario McCall as the Special Teams Players of the Game, respectively.

Ohio State’s entire starting offensive line earned champion recognition after the Buckeyes 539 total offensive yards and scored touchdowns on each of its six first-half possessions. First-time champions on that side of the ball were RB Evan Pryor, TE Cade Stover and WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison led a defensive effort that limited Indiana to 128 total offensive yards – and just 53 after an opening drive that covered 75 yards. He finished with two tackles for loss and a sack.

Mitchell and McCall both pulled double duty, playing on both defense and kickoff coverage. Mitchell had two special teams tackles while McCall played on the kickoff return and punt return units.

Ohio State Champions vs. Indiana

Offense: RB TreVeyon Henderson, RB Evan Pryor, TE Cade Stover, WR Chris Olave, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., OL Thayer Munford, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Paris Johnson Jr., OL Luke Wypler, OL Dawand Jones

Players of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud and TE Jeremy Ruckert

Defense: DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DT Ty Hamilton, DT Jerron Cage, DE Jack Sawyer, DB Lathan Ransom, SAF Kourt Williams, SAF Ronnie Hickman, CB Denzel Burke, LB Tommy Eichenberg, LB Steele Chambers

Player of the Game: DE Zach Harrison

Special Teams Player of the Game: LB Teradja Mitchell and CB Demario McCall

Scout Team Players of the Week: QB Jagger LaRoe, OL Ben Christman, LB Reid Carrico and DL Bryce Prater