Chris Holtmann Names Four 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Team Captains

COLUMBUS — Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced four team captains for the 2021-2022 season.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Buckeyes Name Four Captains for 2021-22 Season

Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young have been named captains

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced on Tuesday the team has elected four captains for the 2021-22 season. Justin Ahrens, E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young will all lead Team 123 this year.

This is the first season since 2008 that the team has named captains prior to the season. See complete list of captains attached.

Ahrens is a senior from Versailles, Ohio. The hospitality management major has played in 82 career games for the Buckeyes and has made 96 three-pointers. Considered one of the team’s best shooters, he has made over 41 percent of his career three-point attempts. Last season, he earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.

Liddell is a preseason All-American from Belleville, Ill. He has averaged 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over his first two seasons. Last year, he earned first team All-Big Ten honors after averaging 16.2 points per game. He capped his breakout season by being named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team and then scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament game vs. Oral Roberts. Liddell is a majoring in journalism.

Sueing shined in his first season on the court as a Buckeye last year. The Honolulu, Hawaii native was one of two Buckeyes to start all 31 games and averaged 10.7 points 5.5 rebounds. The 2021 Academic All-Big Ten honoree is in his third season with the program and is majoring in Psychology.

Young is a fifth-year senior from Canton, Ohio. He has played in 108 games, making 65 starts, and has scored 650 points. Young graduated in the spring of 2020 with a degree in sport industry and is working towards his master’s degree in sports management. He is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.