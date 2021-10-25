CJ Stroud named B1G Freshman of the Week for fifth time.

Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the week for the fifth time this season. Below is the Department of Athletics release in entirety.

Stroud Claims Fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honor

Led Ohio State on six touchdown drives in the first half Saturday at Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the fifth time this season, the Big Ten Conference has named C.J. Stroud its Freshman of the Week. He earns the honor after his performance in Saturday’s 54-7 win at Indiana.

Stroud, from Inland Empire, Calif., completed 21 of 28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in just over two quarters of action. He led Ohio State to touchdowns on all six of its first-half possessions as the Buckeyes built a 44-7 lead at the break.

Stroud is currently second nationally in quarterback rating (192.7), sixth in touchdown passes (18) and seventh in yards per game (327.5). Over the last three games – wins against Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana – he’s completing 73.8 percent of his passes (62-of-84) for 1,002 yards with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions.

An Ohio State Buckeye has been named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week after all seven of its games this season. Stroud is a five-time winner while TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle McCord earned the honor on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, respectively. The Ohio State record for most Freshman of the Week awards is seven by J.T. Barrett in 2014.

Ohio State, ranked No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press poll, returns to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night to take on No. 20 Penn State. Fans are encouraged to wear red to “Scarlet the Shoe.” To purchase tickets and/or for more information on Ohio State football tickets, visit http://go.osu.edu/FBTix.