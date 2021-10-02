Ohio State Availability Report vs Rutgers, Miyan Williams Unavailable

COLUMBUS — Although Ohio State is closer to getting more players back, it will once again be without a handful of key contributors at Rutgers on Saturday.

Senior defensive end and running back Miyan Williams are unavailable. Notably, center Harry Miller, offensive lineman Thayer Munford, and corner Cam Brown were removed from the list. You can read the full availability report below.

Game-Time Decisions LB Palaie Gaoteote Unavailable Buckeyes WR Kamryn Babb

WR Julian Fleming

DE Tyler Friday

DL Mike Hall

DL Darrion Henry-Young

DB Jakailin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

DL Noah Potter

DB Josh Proctor

K Jake Seibert

DE Tyreke Smith

RB Miyan Williams