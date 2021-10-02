Football The Latest

Ohio State Availability Report vs Rutgers, Miyan Williams Unavailable

by Caroline Rice0 comments

COLUMBUS — Although Ohio State is closer to getting more players back, it will once again be without a handful of key contributors at Rutgers on Saturday.

Senior defensive end and running back Miyan Williams are unavailable. Notably, center Harry Miller, offensive lineman Thayer Munford, and corner Cam Brown were removed from the list. You can read the full availability report below.

Game-Time Decisions

  • LB Palaie Gaoteote

Unavailable Buckeyes

  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • WR Julian Fleming
  • DE Tyler Friday
  • DL Mike Hall
  • DL Darrion Henry-Young
  • DB Jakailin Johnson
  • DB Jaylen Johnson
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • DL Noah Potter
  • DB Josh Proctor
  • K Jake Seibert
  • DE Tyreke Smith
  • RB Miyan Williams
