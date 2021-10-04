Ohio State Champions and Players of the Game Announced from Win vs Rutgers

COLUMBUS — Ohio State announced its players of the game vs Rutgers.
You can read the full release from Ohio State below.
Champions, Players of the Game Announced vs. Rutgers
Stroud, Hickman, McCall and Kacherski earn player of the game recognition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A total of 20 players – 11 on offense, seven on defense and two specialists – graded out as champions follow Saturday’s 52-13 win at Rutgers. Ohio State’s players of the game were QB C.J. Stroud (offense), SAF Ronnie Hickman (defense), CB Demario McCall (special teams) and LB Cade Kacherski (special teams).
Stroud tossed a career-high five touchdown passes to go along with 330 yards as the Ohio State offense compiled 500 or more yards for the fourth straight game. Four offensive linemen were champions along with three running backs and two tight ends: RBs Master Teague, TreVeyon Henderson and Marcus Crowley along with TEs Mitch Rossi and Jeremy Ruckert.
On defense, Ronnie Hickman finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles. It was the third time this season he’s had double-figure tackles. The Buckeye defense intercepted three Rutgers passes and returned one for a touchdown, which marked its third straight game with a defensive score.
Demario McCall registered one tackle on special teams while Cade Kacherski had five total while playing both special teams and linebacker.
Ohio State Champions vs. Rutgers
Offense: RB Master Teague, RB Marcus Crowley, RB TreVeyon Henderson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, TE Mitch Rossi, WR Chris Olave, OL Luke Wypler, OL Thayer Munford, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Matthew Jones
Player of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud
Defense: DE Zach Harrison, DT Tyliek Williams, CB Denzel Burke, SAF Marcus Williamson, LB Cody Simon, SAF Bryson Shaw
Player of the Game: SAF Ronnie Hickman
Special Teams Players of the Game: CB Demario McCall and LB Cade Kacherski
Scout Team Players of the Week: Jakob James, Cayden Saunders and Jackson Kuwatch
4 Responses
Harrison and Shaw making the champions list a complete sham. Neither should be starting, and probably not even playing. Not sure Shaw even watches the play most snaps because he is always going the wrong direction. Harrison is a complete non factor and has no clue how to set the edge.
Harrison and Shaw make the champions list a complete sham. Neither should be starting, and probably not even playing. Not sure Shaw even watches the play most snaps becUse he is always goi g the wrong direction.
Rutgers proved once more why they were invited into the Big Ten, which was because we needed another perennial doormat on the schedule, and especially one from the east coast with no cultural or historical ties to the Big Ten. What a disgrace. May as well schedule a womens team and really pad the stats.
Well, it’s sure to get more exciting at the end of October.
I really like Master Teague but really a champion ? Now I was going back and forth between our game and Cincinnati – Notre Dame so did I miss something.
Zach Harrison did he even play this game or this season besides one play at Minnesota? I remember all the hype around him when he signed but he has been invisible.