Ohio State Champions and Players of the Game Announced from Win vs Rutgers

COLUMBUS — Ohio State announced its players of the game vs Rutgers.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Champions, Players of the Game Announced vs. Rutgers

Stroud, Hickman, McCall and Kacherski earn player of the game recognition

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A total of 20 players – 11 on offense, seven on defense and two specialists – graded out as champions follow Saturday’s 52-13 win at Rutgers. Ohio State’s players of the game were QB C.J. Stroud (offense), SAF Ronnie Hickman (defense), CB Demario McCall (special teams) and LB Cade Kacherski (special teams).

Stroud tossed a career-high five touchdown passes to go along with 330 yards as the Ohio State offense compiled 500 or more yards for the fourth straight game. Four offensive linemen were champions along with three running backs and two tight ends: RBs Master Teague, TreVeyon Henderson and Marcus Crowley along with TEs Mitch Rossi and Jeremy Ruckert.

On defense, Ronnie Hickman finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles. It was the third time this season he’s had double-figure tackles. The Buckeye defense intercepted three Rutgers passes and returned one for a touchdown, which marked its third straight game with a defensive score.

Demario McCall registered one tackle on special teams while Cade Kacherski had five total while playing both special teams and linebacker.

Ohio State Champions vs. Rutgers

Offense: RB Master Teague, RB Marcus Crowley, RB TreVeyon Henderson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, TE Mitch Rossi, WR Chris Olave, OL Luke Wypler, OL Thayer Munford, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Matthew Jones

Player of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud

Defense: DE Zach Harrison, DT Tyliek Williams, CB Denzel Burke, SAF Marcus Williamson, LB Cody Simon, SAF Bryson Shaw

Player of the Game: SAF Ronnie Hickman

Special Teams Players of the Game: CB Demario McCall and LB Cade Kacherski

Scout Team Players of the Week: Jakob James, Cayden Saunders and Jackson Kuwatch