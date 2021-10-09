Ohio State Player Availability Report vs Maryland

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without running back Miyan Williams and nine other Buckeyes against Maryland.
You can view the full availability report from Ohio State below.
Game-Time Decision
§ WR Julian Fleming
§ CB Demario McCall
§ DE Tyreke Smith
Unavailable
§ WR Kamryn Babb
§ DB Jantzen Dunn
§ DE Tyler Friday
§ CB Jakailin Johnson
§ BUL Jaylen Johnson
§ LB Mitchell Melton
§ DL Noah Potter
§ SAF Josh Proctor
§ K Jake Siebert
§ RB Miyan Williams
One Response
Hope Maryland can make a game of it. Lopsided beatdowns of bottom dwellers gets old very quickly. I get that we can beat last place teams with backups. Looking forward to a real opponent.