Ohio State Player Availability Report vs Maryland

by Caroline Rice1 comments
COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without running back Miyan Williams and nine other Buckeyes against Maryland.

You can view the full availability report from Ohio State below.

Game-Time Decision

§  WR Julian Fleming

§  CB Demario McCall

§  DE Tyreke Smith

           

Unavailable

§  WR Kamryn Babb

§  DB Jantzen Dunn

§  DE Tyler Friday

§  CB Jakailin Johnson

§  BUL Jaylen Johnson

§  LB Mitchell Melton

§  DL Noah Potter

§  SAF Josh Proctor

§  K Jake Siebert

§  RB Miyan Williams

  1. Hope Maryland can make a game of it. Lopsided beatdowns of bottom dwellers gets old very quickly. I get that we can beat last place teams with backups. Looking forward to a real opponent.

