Ohio State Player Availability Report vs Maryland

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without running back Miyan Williams and nine other Buckeyes against Maryland.

You can view the full availability report from Ohio State below.

Game-Time Decision

§ WR Julian Fleming

§ CB Demario McCall

§ DE Tyreke Smith

Unavailable

§ WR Kamryn Babb

§ DB Jantzen Dunn

§ DE Tyler Friday

§ CB Jakailin Johnson

§ BUL Jaylen Johnson

§ LB Mitchell Melton

§ DL Noah Potter

§ SAF Josh Proctor

§ K Jake Siebert

§ RB Miyan Williams