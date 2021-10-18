Ohio State vs Penn State on Oct. 30 Set for Night Game, Scarlet-Out

COLUMBUS — For the second year in a row, the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions will play in primetime game.

The Big Ten conference announced on Monday that No. 5 Ohio State’s matchup against No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 30 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.

The Ohio State University football team will debut an all-scarlet uniform for the game and the football program wants the color rush of all-scarlet to extend to the fans and the entire stadium as well. Fans are going to be encouraged to “scarlet the stadium” by layering up and wearing scarlet jerseys, overcoats, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters and/or blankets.