Buckeyes embarass Bowling Green 87-58

Ohio State (3-0) opened the game with an 11-0 run and never looked back to post an easy win over visiting Bowling Green (1-2).

Bowling Green manged to put just four points on the scoreboard in over 11 minutes of play. During that time OSU built a 24-4 lead and for all intents and purposes the game was over.

OSU lead by 23 at the half and by as many as 40 in the second half when they led 71-31.

OSU Head Coach Fred Holtsmann substituded freely from that point on and the Falcons were able to trim nine points off the OSU lead against the OSU bench.

No Buckeye scored more than 13 points but five were in double figures. E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson each had 13 points, Zed Key and Eugene Brown both had 12 and Justin Ahrens had 11.

Ohio State racked up 27 assists on 36 made baskets and outrebounded Bowling Green 43-32. The Falcons also turned the ball over 18 times as they just could not find any flow on offense.

